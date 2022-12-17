Colder but sunnier for our Sunday before snow chances lurk into the forecast

TONIGHT: 22 (Mostly Cloudy)
Conditions will remain on the colder side but not anywhere near unseasonable for this time of the year. We'll see the cloudier conditions continue overnight with lows dropping into the low 20s.
TOMORROW: 34 (Sunny)
Clouds will clear from tomorrow morning into the afternoon. So despite the cold temperatures, the sunshine will allow it to be somewhat comfortable and pleasant.
EARLY WEEK: 20s / 30s (Mostly Cloudy)
Now the start of the week won't be as sunny. We'll see more cloud cover with temperatures on the chillier side. In the days leading up to Christmas the seasonable temperatures will help it feel just like the holidays.
LATE WEEK: 20s to 0s / 30s to 10s (Chance of Snow Thursday into Friday)
As we head into Thursday and Friday there's a lot of uncertainty in what will unfold, but we are looking at the potential for snow chances. But we do have a lot of confidence that MUCH colder air will funnel into the Tri-State after those chances for snow/rain come to a close.
NEXT WEEKEND: 0s / 10s (Mostly Cloudy)
Next weekend we'll see frigid air grip the region for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures overnight will be in the single digits and only warming into the mid-teens during the day. Whether or not we see snow, one thing is for sure, if we can squeeze some snow out, temperatures will be cold enough to see that snow stick around. Chances for a white Christmas are increasing while still being up in the air.