Coldest night since mid February on tap for tonight

TONIGHT: 15 (Mostly Clear) [WIND CHILL ~8-12°]
It'll be a clear and relatively calm night, but we will be seeing even colder temperatures tonight. Temperatures will have no trouble reaching into the mid-teens with even just the slightest wind making it feel even colder through the night.
TOMORROW: 37 (Sunny)
Tomorrow will be the bottom of the barrel in terms of this recent cold snap. Arctic air is enforcing itself tonight into tomorrow –but not for too long.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: 20s then 30s / 50s (Sunny)
Almost like a switch flipping, Monday morning will be frigid in the 20s but then we will warm up quite nicely into the afternoon. Not just into the 40s, but even into the 50s. This feels like a luxury nowadays! With sunshine and milder temperatures, next week looks to be much more comfortable for anyone wanting to venture outside and go for a walk or hike.
THANKSGIVING: upper 30s / upper 50s (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chances for Showers)
It may not be looking like it will be sunny, but we can be thankful the milder weather looks to continue into our Thanksgiving holiday.
BLACK FRIDAY: upper 30s / upper 40s (Mostly Clouds w/ Chances for Showers)
With a cold front moving through Friday, you may want to check to see if there's any special deals on winter apparel this Black Friday. It won't be cold like it has been these past few days but it will be noticeable after our upcoming stretch of warmer weather.