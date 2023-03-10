 Skip to main content
Cool and breezy conditions return Friday

  Updated
Cool, gloomy, and damp weekend
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It is going to be a cold and breezy start to the morning with temperatures in the low 40s. Clouds will be with us through the day, which will only push temperatures into the mid 40s. It's going to be a gloomy and cloudy day. Make sure you're bundled up.

