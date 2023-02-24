 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Cool and breezy Friday; warming temperatures over the weekend

Tracking warming temperatures and increasing rain chances
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a frigid start to our morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but our winds are making it feel more like the upper teens and lower 20s. Dry skies will persist with plentiful sunshine. Highs should make their way into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: It's going to be cold again, but not nearly as frigid as your Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s under cloudy skies. There is a chance of stray showers overnight but will be quite limited.

