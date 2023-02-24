Cool and breezy Friday; warming temperatures over the weekend

TODAY: It's a frigid start to our morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but our winds are making it feel more like the upper teens and lower 20s. Dry skies will persist with plentiful sunshine. Highs should make their way into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.
TONIGHT: It's going to be cold again, but not nearly as frigid as your Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s under cloudy skies. There is a chance of stray showers overnight but will be quite limited.