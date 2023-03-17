Cool and breezy St. Patrick's Day

TODAY: It's a damp start to our morning, but conditions will gradually improve into the afternoon. Winds are going to stay gusty out of the northwest which will make it feel frigid with highs in the low 40s this afternoon. Thankfully, our skies should be dry by then.
TONIGHT: It will be a bitterly cold night and early Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies will be likely with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 20s. Winds will remain breezy, which will make for a morning feeling like the low 20s and upper teens.
THIS WEEKEND: It's going to be cold and sunny for Saturday and Sunday. Highs may not even make it out of the 30s tomorrow, but heading into next week the 40s will be back. I think we have some nice and warm temperatures returning in our near future.