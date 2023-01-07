Cool and cloudy for the second half of our weekend

After a busy week, our weekend has fortunately graced us with relatively quiet weather. This morning our low was 30°, but we more than made up for it with a high temperature of 50°. We saw sun today which is nice but we'll be noticing increasing cloud cover throughout the night.
Another development this week is we've seen our days getting longer. We have approximately 5 more minutes of daylight from the start of the week to today as we move away from the winter solstice (Dec. 21nd; which is the shortest day of the year).
TONIGHT: 39 (Cloudy)
We have a small patch of showers moving through central Illinois right now and through the night. This will move into central Indiana throughout the night and some of the southernmost showers could bring some light drizzle to parts of the Tri-State. As a result, rain chances are minimal at around 10%.
TOMORROW: 42 (Cloudy w/ Slight Chances for Showers)
Those slight rain chances continue into tomorrow, and as a result our Sunday will be cloudy with the slightest of rain chances.
MONDAY: 28 / 48 (Mostly Sunny)
We'll start off our day below freezing in the upper 20s, but by day's end it'll be a bit milder with temperatures in the upper 40s. Monday will be sunny and thus our best day to head outside in the next few days. This will be the first of many more milder days ahead.
TUESDAY: 36 / 52 (Partly Sunny)
No below freezing temperatures expected Tuesday and into the next few days. Temperatures Tuesday will be warmer in the low 50s region-wide, but we do see decreased sunshine as a result of the warmer weather.
WEDNESDAY: 33 / 54 (Partly Sunny)
The mild weather train keeps chugging along for our Wednesday, and the forecast for the next 7 days shows even warmer weather for Thursday but then temperatures do look to go back a few notches by Friday and into the weekend.