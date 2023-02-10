Cool and cloudy Friday; pleasant weekend ahead

TODAY: It's a cold and cloudy start to our morning and it looks like that's going to continue into your afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Thankfully, winds have calmed down and there are signs of clearing this afternoon and into tonight. We may see some sunshine before sunset!
TONIGHT: It's going to be a cold and quiet evening and overnight. Clouds will clear and winds will stay persistent out of the north. The combination of a northerly breeze and clear skies will bring our lows into the upper 20s.