Cool and sunny conditions Tuesday

TODAY: It's a cold start with an abundance of sunshine this morning. By the afternoon our highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s under clear skies. Winds out of the northwest will stay persistent making for a breezy day.
TONIGHT: Clear skies are to be expected tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Possible frost is a threat heading into Wednesday morning. The majority of the Tri-State will be under a Frost Advisory from 3:00 AM - 8:00 AM.
REST OF THE WEEK: We'll work on warming up through the remainder of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. We may reach the low 70s by Thursday with more cloud cover moving in.