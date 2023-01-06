Cool and sunny Friday; tracking weekend rain chances

TODAY: It's a cold start to our Friday morning with temperatures at the lowest they've been all week. Most of us are in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are moving at about 5-10 mph, which is adding a wind chill to our environment. This afternoon will be more comfortable, but cool. Highs will reach the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.
TONIGHT: Clouds will begin increasing late evening ahead of the storm system headed for the Tri-State. Scattered showers will become likely in the early morning hours of your Saturday with temperatures in the mid 30s.