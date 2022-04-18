Cool, cloudy, and breezy start to the week

TODAY: We’ll keep the chill in the air for the first couple of days this week. Temperatures will only run up to the 50s. We may see some sunshine later this afternoon, but winds will keep the wind chill element in place.
TONIGHT: Clouds will clear out, but winds will stay breezy out of the northwest making for a cold Tuesday morning. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid 30s. Be aware of possible FROST!!
REST OF THE WEEK: By the middle and end of the week, we'll see the return of Spring. Highs will find the 60s, 70s, and even a run at 80 degrees by the end of the week. The really warm stuff will not get here until the weekend. Showers will sweep through later Wednesday and into Thursday.