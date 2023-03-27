Cool, cloudy start to the work week

After some of us saw high temperatures in the 70s yesterday, a passing cold front light last night left the Tri-State with significantly cooler temperatures to kick off our work week. Evansville’s high temperature of 57° occurred at midnight; since then temperatures have gradually dwindled toward the mid 40s and are headed for the mid 30s overnight tonight. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 36° in Evansville early Tuesday.
Tuesday appears as though it will be partly sunny with a stray shower or two tomorrow morning and early tomorrow afternoon. The breezy northwesterly winds near 15 mph paired with tomorrow’s mostly cloudy skies will only allow afternoon high temperatures to reach the low 50s area wide; we will top out near 52° in Evansville tomorrow. Fortunately, tomorrow evening looks as though it will be drier and clearer, but the clear conditions will allow temperatures to fall even further as we reach early Wednesday morning - morning low temperatures for our midweek should sit right around 33°.
Both our Wednesday and Thursday look warmer - afternoon high temperatures both days are expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, much of the focus this week will shift to Friday as the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Friday evening. We will continue to keep a very close eye on our potential for Severe Weather over the coming days.