...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations
during the first half of the week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 38.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 38.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cool, cloudy start to the work week

Where's the warmth?

It's chilly out there.

 Cameron Hopman

After some of us saw high temperatures in the 70s yesterday, a passing cold front light last night left the Tri-State with significantly cooler temperatures to kick off our work week. Evansville’s high temperature of 57° occurred at midnight; since then temperatures have gradually dwindled toward the mid 40s and are headed for the mid 30s overnight tonight. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 36° in Evansville early Tuesday.

Tuesday appears as though it will be partly sunny with a stray shower or two tomorrow morning and early tomorrow afternoon. The breezy northwesterly winds near 15 mph paired with tomorrow’s mostly cloudy skies will only allow afternoon high temperatures to reach the low 50s area wide; we will top out near 52° in Evansville tomorrow. Fortunately, tomorrow evening looks as though it will be drier and clearer, but the clear conditions will allow temperatures to fall even further as we reach early Wednesday morning - morning low temperatures for our midweek should sit right around 33°.

Both our Wednesday and Thursday look warmer - afternoon high temperatures both days are expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, much of the focus this week will shift to Friday as the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Friday evening. We will continue to keep a very close eye on our potential for Severe Weather over the coming days.

