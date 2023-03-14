 Skip to main content
Cool conditions Tuesday, but sunshine returns

  • Updated
  • 0
Chilly and Sunny Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's another frigid start to our morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s. Thankfully, the sunshine is returning for our Tuesday. Highs will rise into the mid 40s and winds will start calming down through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Crystal clear skies will take over this evening and into the overnight hours. Winds will calm down thanks to the high pressure. These conditions may set us up with a frosty start to your Wednesday. Temperatures will start out in the mid 20s before a nice warm up returns.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday afternoon will bring mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s. It will feel like March for tomorrow. Enjoy the warmth, because Thursday has warm conditions, but rain chances are expected to return. It will be a rainy end to the week, but we should dry out by St. Patrick's Day with temperatures cooling back down into the 40s for the weekend.

