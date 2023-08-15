Cool down returns Tuesday with plentiful sunshine

TODAY: It's a beautiful start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Expect a gorgeous day with plentiful sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs are going to rise into the mid to upper 70s. Some isolated rainfall will be possible but limited.
TONIGHT: As winds stay persistent out of the northwest, our temperatures will drop off into the upper 50s. Mostly clear skies will return for the evening and overnight hours.
REST OF THE WEEKEND: It's going to be a gorgeous week ahead with temperatures staying in the low to mid 80s. The weather is going to be wonderful, especially if you want to be outdoors. Enjoy it while it lasts, because conditions will return to summer-like conditions over the weekend. Rain chances will be hard to come by.