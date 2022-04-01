Cool & Dry Friday; Gradual Weekend Warm Up

TODAY: It was a freezing cold start to the day with wind chills right around and below freezing. As clouds start moving out of the Tri-State we'll work on warming up into the low 50s this afternoon. Thankfully, winds will start backing off quite a bit making for a pleasant day.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will persist into your Saturday morning. There may be some frost across some locations as temperatures drop back into the mid 30s.
THIS WEEKEND: We'll start out below average for our Saturday as scattered shower chances will ramp up. Most of the rain will be on the light side, but I would anticipate some damp conditions. Highs will be warmer in the upper 50s. By Sunday we should see those highs push up to more seasonable heights. Most areas will return to the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.