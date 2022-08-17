Cool start to our Wednesday will lead to a picture perfect afternoon

BRRRRR... My commute to work this morning was the chilliest one since this spring. It felt a little like a sneak peak of —dare I say — FALL? With clear conditions and winds out of the northeast it's no surprise that we're seeing temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. These below average temperatures right now will translate to highs only in the low 80s. This trend will continue into the next few days as temperatures gradually warm up just a little each day. By this weekend we could see some rain chances but don't scrap them just yet!
TODAY: 82 (Mostly Sunny)
Those seasonably chilly temperatures that we're experiencing this morning are a sure sign that we will be experiencing a pleasant afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the low 80s which will be 5-8° below average.
TONIGHT: 62 (Mostly Clear)
Mostly clear conditions overnight tonight will allow us to shed heat and see temperatures below average yet again. Setting the stage for another chilly morning.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Low-60s/ Mid-80s (Mostly Sunny)
A gradual warmup is in store as we head toward the weekend which is perfect for any of those wanting to replicate some summer-time activities after school or work.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Upper-60s / Mid-80s (Partly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy w/ Shower and Rain Chances)
Now temperatures will be warmest by this weekend but we do see the chance for some showers and storms especially on Saturday. Rain chances aren't too high outdoor plans shouldn't be scrapped or even altered just yet.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mid-60s / Low-80s (Cloudy w/ Chances for Showers and Storms)
As we cap off our weekend and head into next week, we should be expecting a cloudier start than this week. Temperatures will continue to remain below average which will continuing this trend of it feeling like a sneak peak of fall.