Cool start to Wednesday; heat and humidity return

TODAY: It's a chilly start in the area as we're waking up to temperatures in the low 50s. Some of those communities are actually in the 40s. As the sunshine rises in our skies temperatures will begin heating up. It isn’t a significant increase in temperatures, but it's likely we'll see highs in the upper 80s. It may even be slightly humid.
TONIGHT: It's going to be a beautiful night with temperatures dropping down into the low 60s.
REST OF WEEK: Heat and humidity will really increase on Thursday and Friday. Most highs of the highs will be in the 90s. At that point, the humidity is at an even higher level. This environment is going to be the main factor for developing showers into the weekend.