...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Cool start to Wednesday; heat and humidity return

  Updated
  • 0
Nice & Warm Market on Main
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a chilly start in the area as we're waking up to temperatures in the low 50s. Some of those communities are actually in the 40s. As the sunshine rises in our skies temperatures will begin heating up. It isn’t a significant increase in temperatures, but it's likely we'll see highs in the upper 80s. It may even be slightly humid.

TONIGHT: It's going to be a beautiful night with temperatures dropping down into the low 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Heat and humidity will really increase on Thursday and Friday. Most highs of the highs will be in the 90s. At that point, the humidity is at an even higher level. This environment is going to be the main factor for developing showers into the weekend.

 

