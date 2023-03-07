Despite being significantly cooler than our Monday, it turned out to be quite the pleasant Tuesday afternoon throughout the Tri-State. After seeing temperatures peak in the upper 70s yesterday and waking up to cloud cover and temperatures in the low 40s early this morning, conditions improved significantly this afternoon - gradually decreasing cloud cover allowed temperatures to reach back up into the mid 50s areawide. We topped out at 56° in Evansville earlier on - even with temperatures more than 20° cooler than we dealt with yesterday, that 56° high was still 3° above the norm for this time of year.
Cool temperatures lingering
Expect more cloud cover to roll back into the region this evening, giving way to a grey and gloomy start to our Wednesday. After seeing temperatures fall from 49° around dinner time to 46° at 10 o’clock, we will bottom out at 37° in Evansville early Wednesday morning. Expect overcast to mostly cloudy skies throughout our midweek with temperatures gradually reaching up toward the mid 40s by our lunch hour before reaching as high as the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow. We'll hit 49° in Evansville tomorrow.
