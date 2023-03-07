Cool temperatures lingering

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 17.8 feet Friday, March
17.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Cool temperatures lingering

  • 0
Chilly, grey Wednesday

A cool midweek ahead.

 Cameron Hopman

Despite being significantly cooler than our Monday, it turned out to be quite the pleasant  Tuesday afternoon throughout the Tri-State. After seeing temperatures peak in the upper 70s yesterday and waking up to cloud cover and temperatures in the low 40s early this morning, conditions improved significantly this afternoon - gradually decreasing cloud cover allowed temperatures to reach back up into the mid 50s areawide. We topped out at 56° in Evansville earlier on - even with temperatures more than 20° cooler than we dealt with yesterday, that 56° high was still 3° above the norm for this time of year.

Expect more cloud cover to roll back into the region this evening, giving way to a grey and gloomy start to our Wednesday. After seeing temperatures fall from 49° around dinner time to 46° at 10 o’clock, we will bottom out at 37° in Evansville early Wednesday morning. Expect overcast to mostly cloudy skies throughout our midweek with temperatures gradually reaching up toward the mid 40s by our lunch hour before reaching as high as the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow. We'll hit 49° in Evansville tomorrow.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you