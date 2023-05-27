Cooldown for our Sunday before summer conditions take hold

It's been the status-quo for more than a couple weeks but these mild and low humidity conditions will soon be coming to an end! Not too soon, you still have perfect conditions through the rest of the Memorial Day weekend but by the midweek heat, humidity, and chances for thunderstorms return to the forecast!
TONIGHT:
56 & PARTLY CLOUDY
After another stunning day of beautiful weather and clearer skies we'll see the perfect conditions slowly slip into yet another relatively chilly overnight tonight. There'll be some clouds but for the most part chilly conditions tonight with lows in the mid 50s.
TOMORROW:
72 & MOSTLY CLOUDY
Tomorrow due to increased cloud cover and winds from the northeast we'll be seeing a cooler afternoon for tomorrow so you may need a long sleeve tomorrow if you have any outdoor plans!
Worry not, this will be short lived and warmer weather will be on the way for our Memorial Day.
MEMORIAL DAY:
58 / 81 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Sunnier conditions and warmer ones! Perfect conditions for anyone with outdoor plans by the lake or on the back patio. Enjoy the dry mild weather because a pattern change will flip the narrative and more summer-like conditions (heat and humidity) will be returning to the Tri-State!
MID WEEK:
60s / 80s & MOSTLY SUNNY
Tuesday and into Wednesday, humidity levels will be rising and temperatures will be rising.
By Thursday and Friday, humidity will be sticky and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s! We'll also see the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms or showers each afternoon during the heat of the day. This is the kind of weather typical of summer-time, perfect timing as Memorial Day is the ceremonious start to the summer.