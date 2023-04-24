Cooler air sticks around with sunny skies Monday

TODAY: You should expect to have mainly sunny skies for your Monday with temperatures moving into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. Thankfully, winds will stay on the calm side out of the north.
TONIGHT: Clouds are expected to increase this evening and into your Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop, but they won't be as frigid as your Monday morning. We'll wake up to numbers in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to warm up Tuesday and Wednesday, but still staying unseasonably cool. Get ready for rain chances to return Thursday and Friday. We could be looking at soaking showers, but temperatures should stay in the 60s. It's going to be a cool and damp end to April.