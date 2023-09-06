Cooler conditions return to the Tri-State

Despite our cool and comfortable start to the day, warmer and muggier settled back into the Tri-State just as sunshine returned for the afternoon. After reaching a high temperature of 88° in Evansville earlier today, a passing cold front this evening will finally provide relief from that heat and humidity beginning overnight. Expect temperatures to gradually dwindle from 72° at 10 o’clock before diving down and you’re 65° early Thursday morning.
While temperatures in the mid 60s aren’t exactly out of the ordinary for the Tri-State this time of the year, our northwesterly winds will make for a cooler than average day throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Despite the mostly sunny skies anticipated tomorrow afternoon, breezy northwesterly winds gusting as high as 15 mph will only allow temperatures to climb as high as the upper 70s low 80s throughout the Tri-State. Our high temperature of just 81° in Evansville would mark the coolest day of the month thus far if the forecast holds.