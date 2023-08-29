Cooler, drier, and breezier for our Wednesday

TONIGHT:
65 & CLEAR
Tonight we'll continue to deal with quiet and calm conditions. Low humidity will continue to bless the Tri-State and those windows are going to be able to remain open to give those air conditioners a break.
TOMORROW:
79 & SUNNY WITH BREEZY CONDITIONS
We'll see breezier conditions tomorrow all due to Hurricane Idalia hundreds of miles away. We won't be seeing any strong winds, but the Hurricane is strong enough to increase our wind speeds just enough that it'll be noticeable.
We'll also see drier humidity levels all due to cooler drier Canadian air being wrapped into the storm.
LATE WEEK:
50s & 60s / 80s & SUNNY
Things will remain comfortable and pleasant but things will begin warming up slightly as a dome of high pressure builds. For anyone curious, yes that's the same thing that brought us last week's heat and humidity. As a result, temperatures will rebound.
WEEKEND:
60s / 90s & SUNNY
This labor day weekend is looking prime for enjoyment, no rain, just nice summery conditions to enjoy the last unofficial weekend of summer.
Saturday: 88 & SUNNY
Sunday: 90 & SUNNY
Monday: 92 & SUNNY
65 & CLEAR
Tonight we'll continue to deal with quiet and calm conditions. Low humidity will continue to bless the Tri-State and those windows are going to be able to remain open to give those air conditioners a break.
TOMORROW:
79 & SUNNY WITH BREEZY CONDITIONS
We'll see breezier conditions tomorrow all due to Hurricane Idalia hundreds of miles away. We won't be seeing any strong winds, but the Hurricane is strong enough to increase our wind speeds just enough that it'll be noticeable.
We'll also see drier humidity levels all due to cooler drier Canadian air being wrapped into the storm.
LATE WEEK:
50s & 60s / 80s & SUNNY
Things will remain comfortable and pleasant but things will begin warming up slightly as a dome of high pressure builds. For anyone curious, yes that's the same thing that brought us last week's heat and humidity. As a result, temperatures will rebound.
WEEKEND:
60s / 90s & SUNNY
This labor day weekend is looking prime for enjoyment, no rain, just nice summery conditions to enjoy the last unofficial weekend of summer.
Saturday: 88 & SUNNY
Sunday: 90 & SUNNY
Monday: 92 & SUNNY