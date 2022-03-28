Cooler Start to the Week; Warmer & Active Mid-Week

TODAY: It was a cold morning across the Tri-State with mostly sunny skies. We had frosty conditions for the first part as temperatures started out in the 20s and 30s. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon making for partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase into the overnight hours. Winds are likely to shift out of the east putting temperatures in the upper 30s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will stick around and temperatures will rise near the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will stay relatively isolated and winds will start shifting more out of the south as a warm front begins pushing through later in the day.
Wednesday brings unseasonably warm highs in the 70s and our next major system. We could see strong to severe storms late afternoon and into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tri-State under a "1" & "2" for the Threat of Severe Weather Wednesday. The main threats at the moment are gusty winds and heavy rainfall.