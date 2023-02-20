Cooler Tuesday ahead

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Recent heavy rains have caused the Ohio River to rise. The river at
Mount Vernon is expected to reach flood stage early Wednesday
morning, and is forecast to crest at 36.7 feet Thursday evening.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 36.7 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise. It is forecast to crest at Newburgh Dam at 41.4 feet Wednesday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Cooler Tuesday ahead

  • 0
Another pleasant day

Cooler tomorrow.

 Cameron Hopman

It was nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous start to our work week - after seeing high temperatures in the mid 60s and plenty of sunshine early on, the evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant. Temperatures will fall toward 55° around dinner time before dipping to 48° by 10 o’clock; overnight, low temperatures will fall back down into the upper 30s area wide. Expect a morning low temperature near 38° in Evansville early Tuesday morning.

It looks as though the sunshine will stick around tomorrow as northwesterly winds will make for a significantly cooler day. Many of us will struggle to reach even 50° by our lunch hour and afternoon high temperatures aren't expected to climb all that much higher. We will top out near 56° in Evansville on Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That being said, gradually, increasing cloud cover will give away to mostly cloudy conditions as we head into tomorrow evening. - the added cloud cover late will help keep temperatures from fluctuating as our overnight low is only expected to dip to 47° by Wednesday morning.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you