Cooler Tuesday ahead

It was nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous start to our work week - after seeing high temperatures in the mid 60s and plenty of sunshine early on, the evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant. Temperatures will fall toward 55° around dinner time before dipping to 48° by 10 o’clock; overnight, low temperatures will fall back down into the upper 30s area wide. Expect a morning low temperature near 38° in Evansville early Tuesday morning.
It looks as though the sunshine will stick around tomorrow as northwesterly winds will make for a significantly cooler day. Many of us will struggle to reach even 50° by our lunch hour and afternoon high temperatures aren't expected to climb all that much higher. We will top out near 56° in Evansville on Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That being said, gradually, increasing cloud cover will give away to mostly cloudy conditions as we head into tomorrow evening. - the added cloud cover late will help keep temperatures from fluctuating as our overnight low is only expected to dip to 47° by Wednesday morning.