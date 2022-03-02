Cooler Weather Arrives Overnight

Our Wednesday was nothing short of absolutely beautiful. Not only did we see plenty of sunshine and temperatures well above average, but today marked our warmest afternoon in Evansville in over four months! The last time we saw temperatures in the mid to low 70s such as today's was on October 24th, when we reached 79° in the River City. The evening ahead looks just as pleasant; after seeing temperature is peak above the 70° mark earlier on, we'll fall to 64° by dinner time before tumbling back down to 58° by 10 o'clock.
We are however tracking a cold front is expected to swing through overnight tonight into early Thursday morning. This advancing cold front is expected to usher cooler air back into the Tri-State for the latter part of our work week. While the passing front won't necessarily have a significant effect on temperatures overnight (we're only going to fall to 42° in Evansville by early Thursday morning), the mercury is expected to take quite a hit by Thursday afternoon. After seeing temperatures more than 20° above average for this time of the year on Wednesday, we are only expected to reach the mid-to-upper 50s area wide come tomorrow; we'll hit a high temperature 57° in Evansville under partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Fortunately, that temperature still remains 5° above the norm for March 3rd.
As for tomorrow evening - despite things being cooler, conditions are still expected to be pleasant. After seeing temperatures near 52° around your evening commute, the mercury will fall to 47° by dinnertime on Thursday. It looks as though southerly winds will return for our Friday and Saturday, helping the drive temperature is gradually higher as we head into the weekend - one can expect a temperature near 63° on Friday before jumping all the way back into the low 70s on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately Saturday’s anticipated high of 71° comes at a bit of a price, wind gusts that day could reach up towards 35 mph.