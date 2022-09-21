After falling just 2° short of matching Evansville‘s record high temperature for the day (98°), an inbound cold front will finally bring about a cooldown that the Tri-State it so desperately needs. Today’s peak temperature of 96° was 15° above average and it looks as though things will remain quite toasty until the cold front arrives. Temperatures around dinnertime are still expected to be above the 90° mark before the mercury gradually dips to 81° by 10 o’clock. After the cold front dips to our south, northerly winds will settle back into the region and temperatures will bottom out near 64°. Do not expect a clear start to the day however, overcast skies in a few isolated rain showers will remain a possibility throughout our Thursday morning.
Cooler weather finally returns
By the time Thursday afternoon rolls around, we will be looking at a different story entirely - breezy northerly winds gusting as high as 25 mph paired with gradually decreasing cloud cover will make for an absolutely gorgeous second half of the day. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 75° in Evansville! Tomorrow evening looks even nicer as temperatures gradually dwindle from 74° around tomorrow evening commute to 67° by 7 o’clock before dwindling all the way back down to 61° by 10 PM. Believe it or not, Friday looks even nicer! After only reaching an afternoon high temperature of 73° for the end of the work week, conditions for those Friday night football games are looking perfect. Expect a kickoff temperature of just 68° on Friday night under scattered cloud cover.
