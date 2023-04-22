 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another widespread frost or possibly a
freeze for some locations is expected early Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Cooler weather for next 24 hours before a gradual warmup ensues

Happy Earth Day my fellow Earthlings! Hope everyone took some time to be outside and reflect on how incredible our little rock orbiting a flaming ball of gas truly is! Temperatures weren't the warmest and winds weren't the calmest but I certainly saw enough people out and about enjoying themselves despite the not-as-warm conditions today.
 
We'll be seeing chilly conditions the next few nights but a gradual warm up will lead the way through most of the week next week. 
 
TONIGHT:
35 & MOSTLY CLEAR
As temperatures drop tonight it will start to get a bit chilly and we even have concerns for frost.

So much so, that the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the entirety of the Tri-State. Frost is possible from as early as 1AM tonight to as late as 9AM tomorrow. 
 
TOMORROW:
53 & MOSTLY SUNNY
After the frost concerns, a chillier afternoon is expected tomorrow when compared with today. So expect it to feel like one of the chilliest days we've had in awhile. 
 
NEXT WEEK:
30s to 40s / 50s to 60s & BECOMING CLOUDIER
Our week will start off sunny and cool, but as we progress through the week it will gradually get warmer but cloudier. We do start to see rain chances becoming a possibility from the midweek and into next weekend. 

