Cooler weather returns Friday

Afternoon high temperatures soared back up into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, but don't expect the warmth to stick around much longer, a passing cold front this evening and overnight will certainly see to that. Temperatures this evening, despite the passing cold front, will remain relatively pleasant - expect a temperature near 73° at dinnertime before we tumble to 65° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures are expected to remain fairly mild all things considered, we'll dive off towards 53° in Evansville early Friday morning.
A strong northerly wind gusting as high as 25 mph will keep temperatures from climbing much higher than the mid to upper 60s area-wide on Friday. Our anticipated high temperature of 67° would mark our coolest afternoon in about a week and a half. That being said, things are about to get much colder overnight. The mercury will quickly drop from 60° around 7 o’clock to 53° by 10 - overnight low temperatures will dwindle as low as the mid to upper 30s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. If our current forecast of 38° holds, it would be our coolest start today in five and a half months! The last time we dealt with temperatures that cold was on the morning of April 27th.
Things don’t look all that much warmer for our Saturday afternoon as we are only expected to reach a high temperature near 63°. If that holds true, it would be our coolest afternoon since May 4th. The clear dry conditions paired with the northerly winds will again allow temperatures to fall right back down to the upper 30s that night - expect a morning low temperature on Sunday at 39°. Fortunately, our Sunday looks as though it will be warmer; we'll wrap the weekend up on a bit of a high note - we will reach 71° under mostly sunny skies on Sunday.