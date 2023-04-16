Cooler weather settles in after a string of warm sunny days

After a nice stretch of warm sunny days, the pattern has finally broken. We just had one of our coolest and cloudiest days in quite awhile and this is a sign of a cooler start to the week we are anticipating. But the coolspell will be short-lived. A gradual warmup is on the dock-it for the progression of the week.
TONIGHT:
43 & MOSTLY CLOUDY W/ SPRINKLES
Tonight we will still see a few scattered showers possible. But for the most part, a lot of the shower activity that we've seen should be wrapping up as we head through the overnight. Our clouds will remain mostly cloudy and conditions a bit breezy. It will definitely be one of our chilliest nights in a while. So be sure to grab a blanket or wear those long pants tonight as your living space could cool down if you've shut off the heat for good.
TOMORROW:
61 & SUNNY W/ BREEZY CONDITIONS
We will still see breezy conditions but at least the skies will be sunnier to make up for the slightly chillier temperatures. This will be our first and really only cool day of the week. So if you're itching to get one last use out of your favorite long sleeve or pullover, tomorrow would be the day to sport it.
TUESDAY:
41 / 71 & MOSTLY SUNNY
A chilly start to the day expected Tuesday but it will be warming up enough to just need a t-shirt and shorts by the afternoon. This will be the first sign of the gradual warmup through the week.
WEDNESDAY:
50 / 80 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Wednesday will be a lot warmer. Reaching into the low 80s! That paired with sunshine will make it one of the best days this week to head outdoors and enjoy the summer-like warmth.
LATE WEEK:
WARMER & CLOUDIER W/ RAIN CHANCES
As we head later into the week we see a bit more unstable weather. Conditions will be a bit cloudier, temperatures about the same, and rain chances begin being elevated. Looks like we'll see rain chances late this week leading into another cooldown by next weekend.