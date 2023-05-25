Cooling down today, Warming up for the holiday

Today: Cooling off today with temperatures reaching only 77 degrees. Almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will still see lots of sun across the Tri-State area. Great car wash opportunity over the next few days. When that sun goes down, so will those temperatures. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s possibly even high 40s tonight. Significantly than some lows we have seen the last few days.
Tomorrow: Friday may feel like an exact replica of Thursday, With Temperatures topping out around 78 degrees. We will see clear skies again throughout the Tri-State area. Another great sunrise, and sunset on tap for Friday. Low temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s for your late evening hours.
Weekend: Saturday will start heating us back up into the low 80s. It's a busy weekend ahead with the INDY 500 on Sunday, and Memorial Day on Sunday. The good news is we can expect a lot of sun for the weekend, and temperatures will climb into the mid 80s on Sunday and Monday.