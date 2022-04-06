Cooling Off with More Rain

It’s almost as if our Tuesday evening repeating itself - after a soggy morning filled with scattered rainfall, the showers and cloud cover have now pushed to the east of the Tri-State and have allowed for clearer, dryer and more pleasant conditions to settle back in across the Lower Ohio Valley this evening. After seeing temperatures reach back into the low 60s earlier this afternoon, temperatures will have fallen back into the mid 50s by dinner time before tumbling toward 51° by 10 o’clock. Mainly clear skies and a breezy westerly wind will allow temperatures to fall back down into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Tri-State early Thursday morning.
While your Thursday looks as though it will remain primarily dry (there is a slight chance for an isolated sprinkles tomorrow afternoon), it’s not expected to be our most pleasant day. We will kick off our Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies; however, cloud cover will begin to increase as we reach towards the late morning and early afternoon - the added cloud cover will keep temperature from climbing much higher than mid 50s tomorrow afternoon. We'll reach a high temperature of 55° in Evansville under mainly cloudy skies on Thursday. Tomorrow evening will likely remain mainly cloudy as well; after seeing 53° around Thursday evening's commute home, we'll dip to 50° by dinner time.
Unfortunately, Friday looks as though it will bring about not only additional rain chances, but a far less pleasant forecast overall. We will wrap up our work week with a bit of a dud - afternoon high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid to upper 40s throughout the Tri-State with on and off misty showers throughout the day. Worse yet, winds will likely gust as high as 25 mph throughout the afternoon, making for an altogether unpleasant end to the work week.