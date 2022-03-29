 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for potential upgrades of this advisory to a watch or warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Damaging Winds, Hail & Tornadoes Possible Wednesday

Wednesday's Line of Storms

Storm chances arrive tomorrow afternoon.

 Cameron Hopman
The Storm Prediction Center of America has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Prior to the arrival of tomorrow's potentially severe storms however, we are tracking a significant warm-up and strong winds that will help bring about that anticipated threat for Severe Weather. The National Weather Service is placed the entire region under a Wind Advisory beginning at 7AM Wednesday; the advisory will last through 7 o'clock - the latest model data indicates that tomorrow's southerly wind will gust as high as 45 or 50 mph at times throughout the Tri-State. The strong southerly wind flow will help drive temperatures back into the upper 70s and even low 80s in some spots tomorrow afternoon; Evansville hasn't seen temperatures near 80° since October 24th of 2021.
 
A cold front moving in from the Great Plains will interact with our excess warmth here at home and generate a defined line of shower and thunderstorm activity capable of producing damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even tornadic rotation. Current data shows that line reaching our westernmost communities between the hours of 3PM and 4PM on Wednesday. From there, the line will push east reaching Evansville and Henderson by 5PM. Both Madisonville and Owensboro can expect the threat to arrive between 5:30 PM and 6PM tomorrow evening. As of right now, it looks as though that the last of the potentially severe storms will pass east of the Tri-State between 8PM and 9PM tomorrow. 

