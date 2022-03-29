Damaging Winds, Hail & Tornadoes Possible Wednesday

The Storm Prediction Center of America has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Prior to the arrival of tomorrow's potentially severe storms however, we are tracking a significant warm-up and strong winds that will help bring about that anticipated threat for Severe Weather. The National Weather Service is placed the entire region under a Wind Advisory beginning at 7AM Wednesday; the advisory will last through 7 o'clock - the latest model data indicates that tomorrow's southerly wind will gust as high as 45 or 50 mph at times throughout the Tri-State. The strong southerly wind flow will help drive temperatures back into the upper 70s and even low 80s in some spots tomorrow afternoon; Evansville hasn't seen temperatures near 80° since October 24th of 2021.
A cold front moving in from the Great Plains will interact with our excess warmth here at home and generate a defined line of shower and thunderstorm activity capable of producing damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even tornadic rotation. Current data shows that line reaching our westernmost communities between the hours of 3PM and 4PM on Wednesday. From there, the line will push east reaching Evansville and Henderson by 5PM. Both Madisonville and Owensboro can expect the threat to arrive between 5:30 PM and 6PM tomorrow evening. As of right now, it looks as though that the last of the potentially severe storms will pass east of the Tri-State between 8PM and 9PM tomorrow.