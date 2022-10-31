TODAY: It's a mild and damp start to the morning. I would expect mostly cloudy skies through your Halloween. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 60s with patchy rain showers through the day. It may be a good idea to keep an umbrella nearby as your head out for trick-or-treating. It will feel comfortable but may be damp in some areas around 4-6PM.
Damp and cloudy Halloween
- Griffin Glasscock
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
- Updated
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
