 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Damp and cloudy Halloween

  • Updated
  • 0
Gloomy Halloween
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a mild and damp start to the morning. I would expect mostly cloudy skies through your Halloween. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 60s with patchy rain showers through the day. It may be a good idea to keep an umbrella nearby as your head out for trick-or-treating. It will feel comfortable but may be damp in some areas around 4-6PM.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you