Damp conditions Saturday night; gusty winds return Sunday

TONIGHT: We are tracking a system moving through the Tri-State from the southwest. After temperatures hit overnight lows in the upper 40s, we will gradually warm into the mid 50s by Sunday morning. Showers will be scattered but could be heavy at times especially in the early morning hours of Sunday.
TOMORROW: Showers will gradually taper off through the morning and into the afternoon. Winds will be strong! You can expect speeds up to 15-25 mph with gusts reaching 40-45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4AM-12PM Sunday. The afternoon will remain quite cloudy with temperatures cooling through the day after hitting highs in the mid 50s Sunday morning.
NEXT WEEK: We will start the week with dry skies and seasonable temperatures. Tuesday will bring a nice warm up in the 60s right before our next rainmakers sweeps through Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Expect a dramatic cool down late week!