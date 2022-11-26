 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Damp conditions Saturday night; gusty winds return Sunday

Steady rainfall Saturday night; windy Sunday ahead
Griffin Glasscock

TONIGHT: We are tracking a system moving through the Tri-State from the southwest. After temperatures hit overnight lows in the upper 40s, we will gradually warm into the mid 50s by Sunday morning. Showers will be scattered but could be heavy at times especially in the early morning hours of Sunday.

TOMORROW: Showers will gradually taper off through the morning and into the afternoon. Winds will be strong! You can expect speeds up to 15-25 mph with gusts reaching 40-45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4AM-12PM Sunday. The afternoon will remain quite cloudy with temperatures cooling through the day after hitting highs in the mid 50s Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: We will start the week with dry skies and seasonable temperatures. Tuesday will bring a nice warm up in the 60s right before our next rainmakers sweeps through Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Expect a dramatic cool down late week!

