Damp Saturday & cool Sunday

Despite temperatures today being 30° cooler than Monday's high temperature of 77°, it turned out to be a fairly pleasant late winter day across the Tri-State. We topped out near 47° in Evansville under partly to mostly cloudy skies and conditions this evening looks as though it will remain dry with temperatures gradually dwindling back down to and below the freezing mark area-wide. We are expected to wake up to a morning low temperature near 32° in Evansville under mostly cloudy skies early Saturday.
Expect a gradual increase in cloud cover throughout our Saturday morning before chances of rainfall roll back into the region during the early afternoon. The latest model data indicates that the first of the rain showers will reach our westernmost communities between 2PM and 3PM on Saturday. From that point forward, chances of rainfall will linger throughout the Tri-State through at least the overnight hours. After reaching a high temperature, near 50° on Saturday afternoon, the mercury will dip toward the upper 30s and low 40s that night as the last of the rainfall exits the Lower Ohio Valley. By the time it’s all said and done, some areas could see more than 0.2" of rain.