Damp start to Monday; late day brings winter weather

TODAY: It's a damp start to our Monday morning with cold temperatures and light drizzle. We'll see a good amount of dry time through the middle part of the day as temperatures drop below freezing. We'll be tracking in another round of winter weather late afternoon and into tonight. The National Weather Service has the southern part of the Tri-State area under a Winter Weather Advisory.
TONIGHT: Freezing rain, sleet, and rain will be pushing through this evening and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Temperatures will be quite frigid, dropping into the low 20s with gusty winds out of the northwest. Western Kentucky communities are at the greatest risk of seeing ice accumulation; I would prepare of travel impacts especially Tuesday morning.