Damp start to the week; heat & humidity returning

TODAY: Lingering showers are expected through the first half of the day. Then we'll be mainly looking out for mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity is going to be on the high side, making it feel muggy at times. The light breeze won't help us out much with relief.
TONIGHT: Expect it to be on the foggy side Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: While it is expected to stay dry for the majority of the week, the cold front that moved through today won't give us much relief in the way of temperatures. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the low 90s. By Wednesday, those winds out of the south will become quite dominate ushering in heat and humidity. It's expected to be a scorcher with highs in the upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.