Damp start to Thursday; afternoon warm up

TODAY: Scattered showers are likely through the morning with temperatures in the 50s. We should see some breezy winds help to push the showers out of our area by the late morning. It will be a mostly cloudy day, with more sunshine in the back half of the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: It's going to be an awesome end to the week with dry and warm conditions. Temperatures are expected to surge Friday into the 80s. Daytime highs for Saturday and Sunday will stay in the low to mid 80s. Enjoy those weekend plans outside!