Damp start to Wednesday; nice and comfy end to week

TODAY: It was a damp start to the morning with temperatures in the low 70s. We will begin drying out late morning and into the afternoon. Highs will still rise into the mid to upper 80s since the cold front won't be fully out of the Tri-state until later this afternoon. Other than a few isolated storms popping up along the front late afternoon, we should remain dry.
TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually decrease this evening and into your Thursday morning. As winds shift out of the west, our temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s by tomorrow morning under partly cloudy skies.
REST OF THE WEEK: Conditions are only going to get better from here! As the winds from the northwest filter in across the Tri-State, our temperatures will trend toward the low 80s. Humidity levels will drop, too! These comfortable conditions will stick around through the weekend under dry skies. Enjoy!