Dangerous and long-lasting heatwave to grip the Tri-State

I'm not lying when I say we've gotten pretty spoiled with the low humidity and mild temperatures the past week or so. That is a gift we won't be able to enjoy in the coming days.
Not just any old heat is returning, truly dangerous and excessive heat is bound for the Tri-State. Also, it won't just be how hot it gets, but for how long it's hot will pose a big threat as well.
TONIGHT:
69 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Tonight will be pretty seasonable but on the milder side, with temperatures tonight only cooling off into the upper 60s. This is a sign of the impending warmup and dangerous heat wave soon to follow. Tonight may be the last time you can have those windows open for the foreseeable future!
TOMORROW:
95 & MOSTLY SUNNY WITH HAZARDOUS HEAT
[HEAT INDEX UP TO 106°]
Tomorrow will be noticeably warmer and more humid than the past week.
The heat and humidity will combine to make it feel above a hundred during the hottest time of the day. This will be the first of many impact and threat days associated with this impending heat wave.
MONDAY-FRIDAY:
70s / 90s & SUNNY WITH DANGEROUS HEAT
[HEAT INDEX UP TO 115°]
We have various watches and warnings in effect for the Tri-State. As of Saturday evening at 7:30PM:
We have an Excessive Heat Warning for our westernmost counties, an Excessive Heat Watch for our eastern and southern counties, and a heat advisory for Knox and Daviess counties. Everyone in the Tri-State will be impacted by this dangerous heat.
This week we have every dangerous heat setting up shop. It's not just the severity of the heat but also the duration of the heat. This will be an exceptionally long heatwave that lasts into next weekend. Here's the maximum heat index values for the week ahead –so far...
Monday: Max Feels-Like Temp = 106°
Tuesday: Max Feels-Like Temp = 111°
Wednesday: Max Feels-Like Temp = 111°
Thursday: Max Feels-Like Temp = 108°
Friday: Max Feels-Like Temp = 106°
On top of that, several records could fall. Beginning Tuesday morning until Friday morning, we have the potential to break every single daily record for hottest afternoon high temps and hottest overnight low temps. The heat is not just constrained to the daytime, the heat will be dangerous even overnight.