 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Dangerous and long-lasting heatwave to grip the Tri-State

  • Updated
  • 0
23-8-19 Thailscrab
Gunnar Consol

I'm not lying when I say we've gotten pretty spoiled with the low humidity and mild temperatures the past week or so. That is a gift we won't be able to enjoy in the coming days.

 

Not just any old heat is returning, truly dangerous and excessive heat is bound for the Tri-State. Also, it won't just be how hot it gets, but for how long it's hot will pose a big threat as well.

 

TONIGHT:

69 & MOSTLY CLEAR

Tonight will be pretty seasonable but on the milder side, with temperatures tonight only cooling off into the upper 60s. This is a sign of the impending warmup and dangerous heat wave soon to follow. Tonight may be the last time you can have those windows open for the foreseeable future!

 

TOMORROW:

95 & MOSTLY SUNNY WITH HAZARDOUS HEAT

[HEAT INDEX UP TO 106°]

Tomorrow will be noticeably warmer and more humid than the past week.

 

The heat and humidity will combine to make it feel above a hundred during the hottest time of the day. This will be the first of many impact and threat days associated with this impending heat wave.

 

MONDAY-FRIDAY:

70s / 90s & SUNNY WITH DANGEROUS HEAT

[HEAT INDEX UP TO 115°]

 

We have various watches and warnings in effect for the Tri-State. As of Saturday evening at 7:30PM:

 

We have an Excessive Heat Warning for our westernmost counties, an Excessive Heat Watch for our eastern and southern counties, and a heat advisory for Knox and Daviess counties. Everyone in the Tri-State will be impacted by this dangerous heat.

 

This week we have every dangerous heat setting up shop. It's not just the severity of the heat but also the duration of the heat. This will be an exceptionally long heatwave that lasts into next weekend. Here's the maximum heat index values for the week ahead –so far...

Monday: Max Feels-Like Temp = 106°

Tuesday: Max Feels-Like Temp = 111°

Wednesday: Max Feels-Like Temp = 111°

Thursday: Max Feels-Like Temp = 108°

Friday: Max Feels-Like Temp = 106°

On top of that, several records could fall. Beginning Tuesday morning until Friday morning, we have the potential to break every single daily record for hottest afternoon high temps and hottest overnight low temps. The heat is not just constrained to the daytime, the heat will be dangerous even overnight.

23-8-19 7-Day

 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you