Dangerous heat and humidity joined by storm chances

Dangerous heat continues to affect the Tri-State this evening. After reaching high temperatures in the upper 90s across much of the Lower Ohio Valley earlier today, temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 92° around dinnertime to 86° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 78° early Friday morning. Unfortunately, the mild start to or Friday will give that mercury a bit of a running head start as we wrap up the work week and leave us with even hotter weather!
Friday will bring about an afternoon high temperature of 100° in Evansville, marking your hottest day since July 6th of last year. Worse yet, dew point values in the mid 70s will make our 100° feel more like 114° at times! Conditions such as tomorrow's can prove to be dangerous and even deadly if enough time is spent out in them. As a result, the National Weather Service has expanded its Excessive Heat Warning to include a large portion of the Tri-State. That warning will remain in effect through Friday evening at 8PM. Saturday looks as though it will be nearly as hot with an anticipated high temperature of 98° and a "feels like" temperature near 108°. The entire Tri-State remains under a heat advisory through 7PM Saturday.
In addition to the heat, clusters of showers and storms are expected to reach our northernmost communities Saturday evening. Some of the storms are expected to generate gusty winds and small hail as they push south throughout Saturday night. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the Tri-State under a "1" on Saturday evening's Threat Index.