Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Dangerous heat and humidity may fuel Severe storms

Thursday's dangerous heat

High het, humidity and storm chances return to the Tri-State.

 Cameron Hopman
It has been another pleasant, albeit warm, day throughout the Lower Ohio Valley as afternoon high temperatures once again crypt back into the mid to upper 80s from many of us. After reaching 87° in Evansville earlier today, the mercury will gradually dwindle from 86° around dinner time to 76° by 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies northeasterly winds will allow temperatures to fall all the way back down into the mid 60s by early Wednesday morning - be sure to make the most of the cooler early morning hours on Wednesday as temperatures aren’t expected to fall that low again for the foreseeable future.
 
The return of a weak southerly wind on Wednesday will push temperatures 3 to 4° higher throughout the Tri-State tomorrow. The latest model indicates that we will reach 91° in Evansville on Wednesday. Fortunately, we are still looking at fairly low amounts of humidity in the atmosphere, keeping conditions comfortable despite the added heat. After reaching the low 90s tomorrow the mercury will head for 79° by 10 p.m. before bottoming out at 71° early Thursday. 
 
Thursday and Friday look nothing less than absolutely brutal. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to peak near 100° across the region both days. That dangerous heat paired with a persistent southerly wind will allow our “feels like” temperatures to reach up as high as 110° in places during that 48 hour stretch. Worse yet, the combination of high heat and humidity may also generate strong to potentially severe storms each afternoon. We will continue to keep a close eye on both days as a situation continues to evolve.

