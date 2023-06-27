Dangerous heat and humidity may fuel Severe storms

It has been another pleasant, albeit warm, day throughout the Lower Ohio Valley as afternoon high temperatures once again crypt back into the mid to upper 80s from many of us. After reaching 87° in Evansville earlier today, the mercury will gradually dwindle from 86° around dinner time to 76° by 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies northeasterly winds will allow temperatures to fall all the way back down into the mid 60s by early Wednesday morning - be sure to make the most of the cooler early morning hours on Wednesday as temperatures aren’t expected to fall that low again for the foreseeable future.
The return of a weak southerly wind on Wednesday will push temperatures 3 to 4° higher throughout the Tri-State tomorrow. The latest model indicates that we will reach 91° in Evansville on Wednesday. Fortunately, we are still looking at fairly low amounts of humidity in the atmosphere, keeping conditions comfortable despite the added heat. After reaching the low 90s tomorrow the mercury will head for 79° by 10 p.m. before bottoming out at 71° early Thursday.
Thursday and Friday look nothing less than absolutely brutal. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to peak near 100° across the region both days. That dangerous heat paired with a persistent southerly wind will allow our “feels like” temperatures to reach up as high as 110° in places during that 48 hour stretch. Worse yet, the combination of high heat and humidity may also generate strong to potentially severe storms each afternoon. We will continue to keep a close eye on both days as a situation continues to evolve.