Dangerous heat and humidity Thursday

TODAY: It's a muggy start to our Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Get ready for conditions to really turn up this afternoon. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. There is an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect through Friday. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect. With conditions being so oppressive, it will be safer to stay indoors.
TONIGHT: Temperatures will gradually drop into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will stay dry.
REST OF THE WEEK: Threat Days are in effect for the excessive heat through Saturday. Unless we see some isolated showers Saturday, our skies will stay dry through the first part of next week. Highs will be around the mid to upper 90s with heat index values between 105° - 115°. Get ready to find ways to stay cool. Relief doesn't start showing back up until we wrap up the weekend.