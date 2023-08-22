Dangerous heat and humidity worsen

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerous heat and humidity worsen

Dangerous heat for Wednesday and Thursday

Temperatures will surge into the upper 90s.

 Cameron Hopman

The National Weather Service has expanded and extended our Excessive Heat Warning to include the entire region through Friday evening at 10 o’clock. Between now and then, it is likely that the entire Lower Ohio Valley will routinely see heat indices reach and even surpass 110°. We saw exactly that earlier on today as afternoon high temperatures topped out near 94° along the Ohio River. Temperatures are expected to fall from 92° around dinner time to 82° by 10 o’clock for bottoming out near 73° early tomorrow morning.

Unfortunately, that mild start to our Wednesday will again give the mercury a running head start, leaving us with an even hotter afternoon throughout the region. The latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 98° in Evansville on Wednesday with a "feels like" temperature of 110°. Worse yet, temperatures are expected to remain potentially dangerous through at least dinner time. 

Temperatures are only expected to climb even higher for our Thursday and Friday as afternoon. high temperatures are expected to reach 99° and 100° respectively in Evansville. If that forecast holds, Friday would mark our hottest day in more than 13 months - the last time we reached 100° and Evansville was on the afternoon of July 6, 2022. Heat indices on both Thursday and Friday will range between 110 and 115°.

