Dangerous heat and humidity worsen

The National Weather Service has expanded and extended our Excessive Heat Warning to include the entire region through Friday evening at 10 o’clock. Between now and then, it is likely that the entire Lower Ohio Valley will routinely see heat indices reach and even surpass 110°. We saw exactly that earlier on today as afternoon high temperatures topped out near 94° along the Ohio River. Temperatures are expected to fall from 92° around dinner time to 82° by 10 o’clock for bottoming out near 73° early tomorrow morning.
Unfortunately, that mild start to our Wednesday will again give the mercury a running head start, leaving us with an even hotter afternoon throughout the region. The latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 98° in Evansville on Wednesday with a "feels like" temperature of 110°. Worse yet, temperatures are expected to remain potentially dangerous through at least dinner time.