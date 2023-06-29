Dangerous heat and more Severe storms

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO
8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois, southwest Indiana and
the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. This includes areas
from Mount Carmel Illinois, across the Evansville and Owensboro
areas, to Madisonville Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms over southwest Indiana, the
Wabash Valley of southern Illinois, and areas of northwest
Kentucky will delay the start of the hazardous heat until
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
tonight through midnight Friday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Dangerous heat and more Severe storms

  • 0
Friday's Dangerous Heat

Dangerous heat returns to the Tri-State.

 Cameron Hopman

While our Severe Weather continues this evening, much of our attention in the forecast for tomorrow turns to the potential for dangerously hot temperatures. After only reaching 75° and Evansville earlier on today, a morning low temperature near 69° on Friday will give our mercury a bit of a running head start for the end of the work week. By the early afternoon, we will be faced with temperatures in the upper 90s and even triple digits throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Worse yet, breezy southwesterly winds will force more of the humidity into the Tri-State, making our anticipated high temperature of 98° in Evansville feel more like 109° at times on Friday afternoon.

Conditions such as tomorrow’s are more than dangerous, they are downright life-threatening. Spending prolonged time in heat that feels like 110° can cause heat stroke in less than an hour. If you don’t have to be outdoors tomorrow, please don’t be. Do your best to reduce your time out in tomorrow’s heat if possible and remember to hydrate often on Friday. Worst yet, the dangerous heat will also help fuel yet another round of potentially Severe storms Friday night into early Saturday morning. The cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity originating near St. Louis will push into the Tri-State as we sleep overnight that night. Some of the storms may pack quite the punch, generating damaging winds and large hail. We will continue to keep a close eye on the situation as it continues to evolve. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you