Dangerous heat and more Severe storms

While our Severe Weather continues this evening, much of our attention in the forecast for tomorrow turns to the potential for dangerously hot temperatures. After only reaching 75° and Evansville earlier on today, a morning low temperature near 69° on Friday will give our mercury a bit of a running head start for the end of the work week. By the early afternoon, we will be faced with temperatures in the upper 90s and even triple digits throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Worse yet, breezy southwesterly winds will force more of the humidity into the Tri-State, making our anticipated high temperature of 98° in Evansville feel more like 109° at times on Friday afternoon.
Conditions such as tomorrow’s are more than dangerous, they are downright life-threatening. Spending prolonged time in heat that feels like 110° can cause heat stroke in less than an hour. If you don’t have to be outdoors tomorrow, please don’t be. Do your best to reduce your time out in tomorrow’s heat if possible and remember to hydrate often on Friday. Worst yet, the dangerous heat will also help fuel yet another round of potentially Severe storms Friday night into early Saturday morning. The cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity originating near St. Louis will push into the Tri-State as we sleep overnight that night. Some of the storms may pack quite the punch, generating damaging winds and large hail. We will continue to keep a close eye on the situation as it continues to evolve.