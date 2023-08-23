It was another dangerously hot day across the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures reached back into the mid to low 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After reaching a high temperature of 94° with a "feels like" temperature of 107°, temperatures will gradually cool from 94° around dinnertime to 84° by 10 o’clock. Expect the mild weather to stick around overnight as morning low temperatures are only expected to fall as low as the mid 70s.
Dangerous heat doesn't exit quite yet
Believe it or not, temperatures are expected to climb even higher for our Thursday and Friday; the latest model date indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 99° in Evansville on Thursday with a "feels like" temperature of 114°! If the forecast holds, Thursday will mark our hottest day in two months. Worse, yet, Friday’s forecast could bring about our hottest day in more than a year - we are expected to reach the triple digits in Evansville for the first time since July 6th, 2022. We are expected to top out at 100° even on Friday with a feels like temperature of 113°.
