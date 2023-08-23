 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous heat doesn't exit quite yet

Dangerous heat on Thursday

"Feels like" temperatures are expected to reach near 115° at times on Thursday!

 Cameron Hopman

It was another dangerously hot day across the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures reached back into the mid to low 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After reaching a high temperature of 94° with a "feels like" temperature of 107°, temperatures will gradually cool from 94° around dinnertime to 84° by 10 o’clock. Expect the mild weather to stick around overnight as morning low temperatures are only expected to fall as low as the mid 70s. 

Believe it or not, temperatures are expected to climb even higher for our Thursday and Friday; the latest model date indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 99° in Evansville on Thursday with a "feels like" temperature of 114°! If the forecast holds, Thursday will mark our hottest day in two months. Worse, yet, Friday’s forecast could bring about our hottest day in more than a year - we are expected to reach the triple digits in Evansville for the first time since July 6th, 2022. We are expected to top out at 100° even on Friday with a feels like temperature of 113°.

