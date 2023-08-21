Dangerous heat lingers across the Tri-State

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
through Wednesday August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerous heat lingers across the Tri-State

Dangerous heat on Tuesday

It looks like the high heat won't subside anytime soon.

 Cameron Hopman
High heat and humidity again made themselves at home across the Tri-State today. After reaching a high temperature of 92° in Evansville with a "feels like" temperature of 106° earlier on, conditions are still expected to remain quite unpleasant as we had into the evening hours. The mercury is expected to gradually dwindle from 89° around dinnertime to just 83° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 76° early Tuesday morning.
 
Tuesday’s mild start will give that mercury the boost it needs to climb right back into the mid and even upper 90s in spots later in the day, making for a hotter and more humid afternoon throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Expect an afternoon high temperature around 96° with dew point values in the mid 70s, making for a potentially dangerous "feels like" temperature of 110° at times tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow evening doesn’t look all that much better - after seeing 95° around tomorrow evening’s commute home, temperatures are only expected to fall into the mid to low 80s by 10 o’clock. 
 
In fact, the dangerous heat is expected to linger through the remainder of the work week. As for now, the National Weather Service has placed the majority of the Tri-State under an Excessive Heat Warning through 10 o’clock on Thursday evening. That being said, I wouldn't be surprised to see that Warning extended into our Friday as well, as the latest model data suggests that we may see a heat index of 110° as we wrap up the work week. Stay cool

