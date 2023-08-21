Dangerous heat lingers across the Tri-State

High heat and humidity again made themselves at home across the Tri-State today. After reaching a high temperature of 92° in Evansville with a "feels like" temperature of 106° earlier on, conditions are still expected to remain quite unpleasant as we had into the evening hours. The mercury is expected to gradually dwindle from 89° around dinnertime to just 83° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 76° early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday’s mild start will give that mercury the boost it needs to climb right back into the mid and even upper 90s in spots later in the day, making for a hotter and more humid afternoon throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Expect an afternoon high temperature around 96° with dew point values in the mid 70s, making for a potentially dangerous "feels like" temperature of 110° at times tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow evening doesn’t look all that much better - after seeing 95° around tomorrow evening’s commute home, temperatures are only expected to fall into the mid to low 80s by 10 o’clock.
In fact, the dangerous heat is expected to linger through the remainder of the work week. As for now, the National Weather Service has placed the majority of the Tri-State under an Excessive Heat Warning through 10 o’clock on Thursday evening. That being said, I wouldn't be surprised to see that Warning extended into our Friday as well, as the latest model data suggests that we may see a heat index of 110° as we wrap up the work week. Stay cool