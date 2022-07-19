 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerous heat returns Wednesday

High heat Wednesday

Highs near 98° could feel as hot as 111°.

 Cameron Hopman
Temperatures across the Tri-State climbed higher this afternoon; we topped out near 89° in Evansville earlier on. Unfortunately, we also saw additional humidity in the atmosphere, making today's high temperature feel more like 95° at times. Temperatures this evening should remain in the mid to upper 80s as we gradually fall from 88° around dinnertime to 81° by 10 o'clock. Southerly winds picking up speed overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning should only allow temperatures the fall as low as 76° early Wednesday, setting the stage for our hottest afternoon in two weeks! 
 
Ahead of our anticipated spike in temperatures come Wednesday, the National Weather Service has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a Heat Advisory that will officially kick off at 10AM tomorrow. Temperatures will quickly surge past 90° by 11AM before peeking near 98° just four hours later. Worse yet, winds gusting as high as 20 mph for the southwest will not only drive temperatures higher throughout the Lower Ohio Valley but push more gulf humidity into the Tri-State as well. That combination could make it feel as hot as 110° to 115° at times tomorrow afternoon! 
 
In addition to the heat, a cold from passing through the region late tomorrow afternoon and early evening could interact with all of that heat and humidity and generate the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Due to the oppressive heat Wednesday, any showers or storms produced by that passing front could quickly intensify and become Severe. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Tri-State under a "1" on Wednesday's Threat Index. The best chances for potentially Severe storms will occur between the hours of 6PM and 9PM tomorrow evening. At least, the passing cold front will leave us with "cooler" temperatures; we are only expected to reach an afternoon high temperature of 92° on Thursday.

