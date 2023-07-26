Dangerous heat Thursday

While our overcast skies kept temperatures fairly bearable across the Tri-State today, the same situation is not expected as we move forward. After reaching a high temperature of 90° in Evansville earlier on, conditions are expected to gradually cool as we head into the evening - after seeing a temperature of 85° at dinnertime, the mercury is only expected to reach 80° by 10 o’clock. Mostly cloudy skies paired with a breezy southerly wind overnight will result in our warmest overnight temperatures in more than a year; we are expected to only fall to 79° in Evansville early Thursday morning.
The mild start to the day will unfortunately give the mercury a bit of a running head start - one, it doesn’t necessarily need. Gradually decreasing cloud cover throughout the morning hours, combined with a breezy southwesterly wind is expected to drive temperatures all the way back up into the upper 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Our anticipated high temperature of 99° in Evansville will be our warmest since June 25th. Worse yet, dew point values in the mid 70s will make our high temperature of 99° feel as hot as 113° at times in the River City tomorrow. Conditions such as tomorrow are nothing short of dangerous.
The National Weather Service has placed the entire Tri-State under a Heat Advisory through Saturday evening in anticipation of our stifling heat and oppressive humidity. Believe it or not, temperatures are expected to climb even higher on Friday, as we are expected to reach 100° in Evansville ( marking our hottest day since July 6th of last year.) Heat indices that afternoon will reach 110° with a similar situation expected to play out come Saturday. Stay cool.