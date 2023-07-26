Dangerous heat Thursday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air today and
Friday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Dangerous heat Thursday

Thursday's heat

"Feels like" temperatures will reach above 110° tomorrow.

 Cameron Hopman

While our overcast skies kept temperatures fairly bearable across the Tri-State today, the same situation is not expected as we move forward. After reaching a high temperature of 90° in Evansville earlier on, conditions are expected to gradually cool as we head into the evening - after seeing a temperature of 85° at dinnertime, the mercury is only expected to reach 80° by 10 o’clock. Mostly cloudy skies paired with a breezy southerly wind overnight will result in our warmest overnight temperatures in more than a year; we are expected to only fall to 79° in Evansville early Thursday morning.

The mild start to the day will unfortunately give the mercury a bit of a running head start - one, it doesn’t necessarily need. Gradually decreasing cloud cover throughout the morning hours, combined with a breezy southwesterly wind is expected to drive temperatures all the way back up into the upper 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Our anticipated high temperature of 99° in Evansville will be our warmest since June 25th. Worse yet, dew point values in the mid 70s will make our high temperature of 99° feel as hot as 113° at times in the River City tomorrow. Conditions such as tomorrow are nothing short of dangerous.

The National Weather Service has placed the entire Tri-State under a Heat Advisory through Saturday evening in anticipation of our stifling heat and oppressive humidity. Believe it or not, temperatures are expected to climb even higher on Friday, as we are expected to reach 100° in Evansville ( marking our hottest day since July 6th of last year.) Heat indices that afternoon will reach 110° with a similar situation expected to play out come Saturday. Stay cool.

