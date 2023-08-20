Dangerous heat to define the entire week ahead

Well... after last week being all cute with it's early fall-like conditions, we will be seeing summer's wrath returning. And based off the heat and humidity this week, summer does not want to go without a fight.
Dangerous heat and even record breaking conditions are possible. This is a week you will definitely want to alter your outdoor plans and avoid strenuous activity during the heat of the day.
An 'Excessive Heat Warning' goes into effect tomorrow at noon and will last until 10PM on Thursday! Not only is the heat going to be dangerous, but the duration of the heatwave will also amplify it's impact. Another thing to consider as well that can make heatwaves more lethal is the overnight temperature as well. The overnight is a time where roads, sidewalks, and even the indoors of our work places and homes cool off during the heat of the day. If the overnight temperatures are too warm, neither can cool-off effectively. This means the longer a heatwave lasts, the more heat stress our bodies endure.
Here's a quick rundown on how hot it'll be but also how hot it will feel every overnight and every afternoon.
MONDAY:
AM: 75 / FEELS LIKE 77
PM: 96 / FEELS LIKE 110
TUESDAY:
AM: 78 / FEELS LIKE 81 (3° shy of record hottest overnight for Aug. 22)
PM: 96 / FEELS LIKE 110
WEDNESDAY:
AM: 77 / FEELS LIKE 79 (1° shy of record hottest overnight for Aug. 23)
PM: 98 / FEELS LIKE 110 (2° shy of record hottest afternoon for Aug. 23)
THURSDAY:
AM: 78 / FEELS LIKE 80 (ties the record for hottest overnight for Aug. 24)
PM: 101/ FEELS LIKE 114 (ties the record for hottest afternoon for Aug. 24)
FRIDAY:
AM: 79 / FEELS LIKE 82 (1° ABOVE record for hottest overnight for Aug. 25)
PM: 99 / FEELS LIKE 108 (3° shy of record hottest afternoon for Aug. 25)
NEXT WEEKEND:
91 SATURDAY, 84 SUNDAY
At least into next weekend, we're seeing a signal for a cooldown and a return to seasonable conditions after a historic heatwave.
