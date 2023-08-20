Dangerous heat to define the entire week ahead

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Tuesday August 22nd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Dangerous heat to define the entire week ahead

  Updated
  • 0
Gunnar Consol
Well... after last week being all cute with it's early fall-like conditions, we will be seeing summer's wrath returning. And based off the heat and humidity this week, summer does not want to go without a fight. 

Dangerous heat and even record breaking conditions are possible. This is a week you will definitely want to alter your outdoor plans and avoid strenuous activity during the heat of the day.

An 'Excessive Heat Warning' goes into effect tomorrow at noon and will last until 10PM on Thursday! Not only is the heat going to be dangerous, but the duration of the heatwave will also amplify it's impact. Another thing to consider as well that can make heatwaves more lethal is the overnight temperature as well. The overnight is a time where roads, sidewalks, and even the indoors of our work places and homes cool off during the heat of the day. If the overnight temperatures are too warm, neither can cool-off effectively. This means the longer a heatwave lasts, the more heat stress our bodies endure.

Here's a quick rundown on how hot it'll be but also how hot it will feel every overnight and every afternoon.

MONDAY:
AM: 75 / FEELS LIKE 77
PM: 96 / FEELS LIKE 110

TUESDAY:
AM: 78 / FEELS LIKE 81 (3° shy of record hottest overnight for Aug. 22) 
PM: 96 / FEELS LIKE 110

WEDNESDAY:
AM: 77 / FEELS LIKE 79 (1° shy of record hottest overnight for Aug. 23)
PM: 98 / FEELS LIKE 110 (2° shy of record hottest afternoon for Aug. 23)

THURSDAY:
AM: 78 / FEELS LIKE 80 (ties the record for hottest overnight for Aug. 24)
PM: 101/ FEELS LIKE 114 (ties the record for hottest afternoon for Aug. 24)

FRIDAY:
AM: 79 / FEELS LIKE 82 (1° ABOVE record for hottest overnight for Aug. 25)
PM: 99 / FEELS LIKE 108 (3° shy of record hottest afternoon for Aug. 25)

NEXT WEEKEND:
91 SATURDAY, 84 SUNDAY
At least into next weekend, we're seeing a signal for a cooldown and a return to seasonable conditions after a historic heatwave. 

