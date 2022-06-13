Dangerous heatwave shatters overnight and afternoon temperature records

Heads up everyone! We have multiple alerts and warnings in effect.
Most of the Tri-State is under an excessive heat warning and the remaining portion is under a heat advisory, AND a small portion of the Tri-State is under air quality alerts as hot stagnant air is expected to create a hazardous mix.
We observed a record high overnight low last night. The previous record was 76° and last night we only cooled off to 78°. The old record from 1952 was shattered by a whole 2°.
As of the writing of this post (3:03PM) we also officially broke the daily high temperature record for June 13th of 96° (1954) with a temperature of 97°. We still have plenty of time to continue warming in the afternoon so an official analysis of how much we beat the record by will be done later this evening.
TONIGHT: 80 (Partly Cloudy) *NEW RECORD HIGH MINIMUM EXPECTED*
The heat is on yet again as we are set to break another overnight high minimum temperature record with a low of 80°. Tomorrow's (June 14th) record hot low temperature is 76° and we are expected to shatter that by approximately four whole degrees.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY: ~80s / ~100s *NEW RECORD HIGHS EXPECTED*
The heatwave continues and exceptional heat is in store again. Heat index values will max out between 105-110° daily as this unrelenting heatwave grips the Tri-State. Outdoor activities should be avoided during the heat of the day and time outside should be minimized. In addition to the heat, we also have air quality alerts for tomorrow due to stagnant hot air is expected to allow dangerous Ozone to form at the ground level. This means sensitive groups should minimize or avoid time outside and reduce physical activities inside as a result of the air quality.
FRIDAY: 74 / 93 (Mostly Sunny)
The heatwave's grip lessens as temperatures are only expected to climb into the low 90s with heat index values remaining below 100°. Still caution should be taken as heat stress can linger even after the temperatures begin to cool down.
NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / 80s (Sunny)
After a week of trying to stay cool, we are expected to see pleasant temperatures return to the Tri-State. I recommend waiting until this weekend for any outdoor plans as it'll be the safest and the most comfortable window within the next seven days.