Dangerous heatwave shatters overnight and afternoon temperature records

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday,
and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, June 14, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Dangerous heatwave shatters overnight and afternoon temperature records

22-6-13 Dangerous Heat Index Values
Gunnar Consol
Heads up everyone! We have multiple alerts and warnings in effect. 
 
Most of the Tri-State is under an excessive heat warning and the remaining portion is under a heat advisory, AND a small portion of the Tri-State is under air quality alerts as hot stagnant air is expected to create a hazardous mix. 
 
We observed a record high overnight low last night. The previous record was 76° and last night we only cooled off to 78°. The old record from 1952 was shattered by a whole 2°.
 
As of the writing of this post (3:03PM) we also officially broke the daily high temperature record for June 13th of 96° (1954) with a temperature of 97°. We still have plenty of time to continue warming in the afternoon so an official analysis of how much we beat the record by will be done later this evening. 
 
TONIGHT: 80 (Partly Cloudy) *NEW RECORD HIGH MINIMUM EXPECTED​*
The heat is on yet again as we are set to break another overnight high minimum temperature record with a low of 80°. Tomorrow's (June 14th) record hot low temperature is 76° and we are expected to shatter that by approximately four whole degrees. 
 
TUESDAY-THURSDAY: ~80s / ~100s *NEW RECORD HIGHS EXPECTED​*
The heatwave continues and exceptional heat is in store again. Heat index values will max out between 105-110° daily as this unrelenting heatwave grips the Tri-State. Outdoor activities should be avoided during the heat of the day and time outside should be minimized. In addition to the heat, we also have air quality alerts for tomorrow due to stagnant hot air is expected to allow dangerous Ozone to form at the ground level. This means sensitive groups should minimize or avoid time outside and reduce physical activities inside as a result of the air quality. 
 
FRIDAY: 74 / 93 (Mostly Sunny)
The heatwave's grip lessens as temperatures are only expected to climb into the low 90s with heat index values remaining below 100°. Still caution should be taken as heat stress can linger even after the temperatures begin to cool down.
 
NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / 80s (Sunny)
After a week of trying to stay cool, we are expected to see pleasant temperatures return to the Tri-State. I recommend waiting until this weekend for any outdoor plans as it'll be the safest and the most comfortable window within the next seven days.

